Fremont County with another 8 cases of COVID-19, making 31 in the last 3 days

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) — Another nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. The new cases, and the subtraction of one previously confirmed case in Laramie County, brings Wyoming’s lab confirmed case total to 370 as of Sunday evening.

Fremont County continued as the state’s hot spot for the disease with another seven new cases reported Sunday, making 31 new cases since Friday. Fremont County now has 83 total cases, second only to Laramie County’s 85 reported cases. The other two new cases were in Carbon County.

Sweetwater County remains at 10 confirmed cases with six probable cases.

The WDH is also reporting the state’s probable cases grew by three Sunday. That total is now 132. Recovered cases improved to 342, eight more than were reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday night, 8,528 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday night: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (6, +2), Converse (10, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (83, +7), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (85, -1), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (64, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (6), Fremont (8), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (40), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (31), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).