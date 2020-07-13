Ft. Bridger Rendezvous announces cancellation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — On Saturday, the Fort Bridger Rendezvous announced the event scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 7, would not be taking place this year. This was to be the 48th year for the Rendezvous, which celebrates the fur trade era that occurred in the Rocky Mountains between 1825-1840. It traditionally has been one of the largest mountain man gatherings in the nation.

According to their Facebook post, the events board of directors decided to cancel this year’s event due to the amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current COVID-19 related health regulations. Also, they felt they could not maintain the high historical standards of the event with the current health restrictions and requirements.

The following is the complete Facebook post announcing the cancelation.

Hello All,