Ft. Bridger Rendezvous announces cancellation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — On Saturday, the Fort Bridger Rendezvous announced the event scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 7, would not be taking place this year. This was to be the 48th year for the Rendezvous, which celebrates the fur trade era that occurred in the Rocky Mountains between 1825-1840. It traditionally has been one of the largest mountain man gatherings in the nation.
According to their Facebook post, the events board of directors decided to cancel this year’s event due to the amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current COVID-19 related health regulations. Also, they felt they could not maintain the high historical standards of the event with the current health restrictions and requirements.
The following is the complete Facebook post announcing the cancelation.
Hello All,
It is with great sadness and a heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous.
This was a very hard decision and was based on two main factors;
The shear amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current health regulations.
Along with that, the board has spent the last 48 years making sure that the Rendezvous keeps up to and is held to the highest historical standards. It is a simple fact that if the Rendezvous was to be held this year we could not maintain those standards with the restrictions and requirements placed upon us. Believe me that we are just as disappointed to write this as you are to read it.
Applications for the Traders and Campers will be rolled over to the 2021 Rendezvous. If any trader or camper would like a full refund the deadline for that is September 7, 2020. A written request must be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to :
1967 North 950 West
Clinton, Utah 84015
If we do not hear from you we will just roll your applications and fees to next year.
Mark your calendar now for the 2021 Fort Bridger Rendezvous!!
Sincerely,
The FBRA Board of Directors