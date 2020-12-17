Good chance of some snow accumulation this afternoon & evening

Advertisement

(December 17, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow for the surrounding area this afternoon and tonight. The weather service says that snow could be moderate at times, with one to three possible in Sweetwater County, including Rock Springs and Green River.

South Lincoln County could also receive one to three inches of snow, including Kemmerer. All areas could see some early morning snow showers on Friday.

Travelers should be aware that roads will be slick and snow-covered at times, with visibility begin reduced to under a quarter-mile. This includes Interstate 80 and Highway 30. Snow will end from west to east after 11 p.m., lingering over eastern portions of Sweetwater County until 5 a.m. Friday.

Periods of snow, with one to three inches of accumulation, are expected in the northern Snowy Range foothills, including the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Laramie. Winds could also be gusting to 50 mph.

Four to six inches of snow are forecast for the Salt and Wyoming Ranges and the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains through 11 p.m. Five to 10 inches are expected today and tonight in the Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County with winds to 40 mph.