Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: December 17, 2020

Advertisement

(December 17, 2020) — Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) daily report showed Sweetwater County with 15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, the state had 121 new cases. Laramie County led the state with 32.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count dipped slightly Wednesday to 262, eight less than Tuesday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case count was up by 100 to 2,301. Laramie County still the state with 438 active cases. Natrona County is next at 297.

In all, Wyoming’s total case count of coronavirus is 34,883, with 32,582 recoveries (+71 Wednesday).

The active case counts of Sweetwater County neighboring counties: Carbon 51, Fremont 179, Sublette 30, Lincoln 83, and Uinta 91.

Advertisement

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,081, Big Horn: 570, Campbell: 3,194, Carbon: 810, Converse: 448, Crook: 334, Fremont: 3,317, Goshen: 849, Hot Springs: 178, Johnson: 295, Laramie: 5,634, Lincoln: 710, Natrona: 4,789, Niobrara: 59, Park: 1,570, Platte: 263, Sheridan: 1,976, Sublette: 451, Sweetwater: 2,446, Teton: 1,903, Uinta: 1,128, Washakie: 517, and Weston: 361.