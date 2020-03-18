Governor Gordon issues statement supporting President’s coronavirus guidelines

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in support of The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America:

Advertisement

Yesterday the Wyoming Department of Health identified five new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, bringing our total number of confirmed cases to 15. Where counties find it appropriate, in consultation with our State Health Officer, I am supporting the Coronavirus Guidelines President Trump has issued for America. Accordingly, over the next 15 days, I ask that we do all we can as Wyomingites to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state. We should use good judgment, avoid unnecessary travel, keep social gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 people, and use drive-through, pickup or delivery options from our local restaurants.

These are going to be perhaps the toughest times any of us will see in our lifetimes. Although absolutely necessary, I recognize the toll these measures will take on those most dependent on a working wage.

But by working together and practicing good hygiene, kindness and charity, we can keep vulnerable adults healthy, avoid overwhelming our healthcare system and support those most in need. Wyoming will emerge from this crisis strong and proud of how we met these challenges facing all of us.