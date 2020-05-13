Governor Gordon provides clarification on new health orders

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon shed light on some of the new health orders going into effect Friday, May 15, during a media briefing held at the State Capitol Building.

The Statewide Metrics COVID-19 Dashboard remains stable in numerous areas, with only the “New Cases” category rated as “concerning”.

All three of the existing health orders in the state have been updated, and are set to expire on May 31.

The updated orders contain detailed social distancing guidelines, and have a focus on safety, according to Governor Gordon.

Order one regarding operations of restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms, and childcare facilities has been changed.

Restaurants statewide can now resume indoor and outdoor table service. Tables will be limited to 6 persons or fewer with 6 feet of distancing between them. Self-service options and buffet options are not permitted. Staff will be required to wear face coverings, and social distancing will be required in waiting areas and service ways, as well as increased sanitation measures. Personal protective equipment must be stocked, and employees must be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms.

Movie theaters, concert halls, and music halls are now able to open in a limited capacity. Customer groups must remain under 6 people, with 6 feet of distance between groups.

Gyms may now offer personal trainers, and group fitness classes for under 20 participants, with the 6-foot rule in order.

Child care centers and home daycare centers may now have a maximum of 25 children, with one provider per room. Emphasis on handwashing and sanitation is highly encouraged. Parents will still be limited inside the facilities.

Order number two, which originally stated that groups should not gather in more than 10, has been revised to allow gatherings in groups of 25 or fewer. Exemptions will be allowed for retail and business establishments where 25 people may be present while maintaining 6 feet of distance. Theaters and performance spaces will be exempt from the limit.

Churches and funeral homes will be allowed to have gatherings larger than 25 people, as long as proper social distancing and sanitization occurs.

Order three has been revised to remove the 9 person limit from a room or enclosed space.

Businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, and tattoo shops must maintain 6 feet of distance between each station.

The full press conference from May 13 can be found below: