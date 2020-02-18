Governor’s first Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting this month

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office has announced they will be hosting a Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting on Feb. 28 in Cheyenne. The meeting, held in conjunction with other State of Wyoming agencies is the first in a series of statewide meetings to share information about Governor Gordon’s “Greater sage-grouse Core Area Protection Strategy,” Executive Order which was signed last August.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, “The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to gain in-depth understanding of Greater sage-grouse management directives in Wyoming. It will also be an opportunity for interaction with state and federal agencies regarding implementation of the EO”.

The Feb. 28 meeting will take place at the office of the Department of Workforce Services in Cheyenne. Additional meetings are tentatively expected to be held in Rock Springs, Casper, Riverton, Buffalo, and possible other locations in the state with dates announced later.