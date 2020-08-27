GR Fire Department subdue two fires in seven hours

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was busy on Thursday, August 27, as they were dispatched to a deck fire and then a tractor-trailer fire on I-80.

Just after 1 am, firefighters were dispatched to a deck fire at 1765 New Mexico St. When GRFD arrived, a deck on the backside of the house was fully engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann says the homeowner was notified by a neighbor and the homeowner went outside and began spraying water from their garden hose onto the fire.

Erdmann says upon arrival, heavy smoke and the glow of the fire could be seen and says the GRFD directed the fire truck to the back alley to have better access. Erdmann says fire personnel extinguished the fire. Erdmann says because the deck was a total loss, it’s hard to determine the cause. However, he says the origin was a planter that had a dead blueberry bush in it. Firefighters were on the scene for tw0 hours. No injuries were sustained and damages estimated at $12,000.

At 6:15 am, GRFD responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-80 mile marker 93. When firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed. The semi driver, who was not named, was able to un-hook his truck from the trailer. The trailer was full of ice melt salt.

The driver of the truck said the fire started in the axle area and his extinguisher was not enough to put the fire out. Erdmann says fire personnel extinguished the fire and says extra water was supplied by the Green River Streets Department water truck, and additional water was staged on the scene by Sweetwater County’s water tender.

No injuries were reported. Erdmann says the trailer was a total loss with damages estimated at $35,000.