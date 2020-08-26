GR Recreation Center completes successful summer swim lessons

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Summer swim lessons at the Green River Recreation Center was recently completed, and it was a success. Sherry Schumacher, Recreation Programs Supervisor, says her staff did an outstanding job taking extra safety precautions. Safety measures included keeping kids six feet apart, wearing face coverings while out of the water, and cleaning the equipment after each class.

Schumacher says the first session was scheduled to begin on June 1, but because of the State mandates in place at the time, the session was canceled. Schumacher says in the past, each class had eight kids. This year, that number was reduced to four to allow for social distancing.

Schumacher says despite the obstacles the global pandemic presented, “we were able to be one of the first in Wyoming to present a plan to the Wyoming Department of Health to move forward with lessons and receive approval.”

Schumacher says, “in a community surrounded by bodies of water, swim lessons are vital to public safety. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we were able to provide lessons to 289 kids making it a very successful summer.”