Green River announces June ‘Clean Up and Green Up’ Week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — “Clean Up and Green Up Week” will be coming to Green River the week of June 13-20. City of Green River residents are asked to participate that week in helping to clean the city by picking up trash and debris.

Volunteers can sign up starting June 8th. Pick up bags and gloves will also be available at the Green River Chamber of Commerce beginning June 8. For more information contact the Green River Chamber, 307-875-5711.

The month-long Rock Springs City Wide Cleanup will conclude this weekend. Information can be obtained at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 307-362-3771.