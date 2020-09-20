Green River boys tennis take first, girls take second at regionals

























Tyler Johnson

stjoh[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) – The Green River High School tennis teams took home some hardware on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The boys tennis team won the Class 4A South Regional Tournament, which was hosted at Green River and Rock Springs High School. The girls team took second.

Both squads will be making their way to the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette on Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Sept. 26.

Overall, the Wolves had three regional champions in the boys double.

Double teams consisting of Cam Nelson and Dom Kunkle, Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel, and Jon Leininger and Jake Findlow took first.

Connor Friel took second in the boys single. Caeden Grubb took third place.

For the girls, Megan Counts took second in the girls single play. Gabrielle Heiser took third.

In the girls double teams play, Alicia Harrison and Kayde Strauss took second. There were third place finishes for the teams of Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson, as well as Kiley Strange and Ali Brown.

Green River head coach Phil Harder received coach of the year honors for the boys side.

Green River also received all-conference recognition. Heiser (#1 Girls Singles. 2nd place), Counts ( #2 Girls Singles. 2nd place), Archibald and Carson (#1 Girls Doubles. 2nd place), Friel (#2 Boys Singles. 1st place), Nelson and Kunkle (#1 Boys Doubles. 1st place), Leininger and Findlow (#3 Boys Doubles. 1st place).

Rock Springs High School did not place in the regional tournament.