Green River Chamber hosting 2020 “Flaunt your Fish” event

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — The 2020 “Flaunt your Fish” event will take place on August 14 and 15, as part of the 19th Annual River Festival in Green River.

Advertisement

The event is part of a fundraiser for the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

This event offers a prize to the best decorated wooden fish, which will be shown and voted on during the River Festival.

Wooden fish can be obtained at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, or at the Seedskadee Chapter #533 office at 520 Wilkes Drive, Green River.

Advertisement

The price to enter the competition is $50 and includes the wooded fish to decorate. Fish are due at the Green River Chamber by Monday, August 10. Only one side of the fish will be judged.

Completed fish will be available to pick up after the event.

More information about the event can be found at grchamber.com/events, or by contacting the Chamber at 307-875-5711, or email their office at [email protected]