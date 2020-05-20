Green River man is one of seven new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Wyoming’s total of lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by seven Tuesday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Natorna County and Laramie County each reported two new cases with single new cases here in Sweetwater County along with one case each in Carbon and Fremont counties.

On Tuesday, a Green River man became Sweetwater County’s 17th case of COVID-19. The man is reported to be in his 30s and listed in stable condition. He is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The WDH is now reporting a total of 584 COVID-19 cases have occurred in the state. Statewide probable cases increased by four Tuesday to 193 with one of those being here in Sweetwater County.

According to Sweetwater County Public Health, 12 of the 17 Sweetwater County lab-confirmed cases have now recovered. The statewide total of recovered cases is 528.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday’s postings: Albany (10, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (8, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (204, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (4, -), Johnson (12, -), Laramie (121,+2), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (51, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, +1), Teton (69, -), Uinta (8, -), and Washakie (13, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (24), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (13), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (3).