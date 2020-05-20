More high winds expected today with an elevated fire danger

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — The U.S. Weather Service in Riverton is warning area residents another afternoon of strong winds and an elevated fire danger.

Advertisement

Rock Springs, Green River, Farson, and all of southern and central Wyoming can expect winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon with gusts in some areas nearing 50 mph into the evening. Those winds, aided by low humidity, will cause an elevated fire danger through the evening hours.

Late Tuesday afternoon Sweetwater County Fire District crews had to extinguish a small brush fire near Cruel Jack’s.