GRHS freshman wrestler wins state championship, earns all-state honors

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 2, 2021) – Green River High School freshman wrestler Kale Knezovich won the Class 3A state championship for the 106-weight class and on Monday, it was announced he received all-state recognition.

Advertisement

His accomplishments give him some bragging rights in the Knezovich household.

“I found out (I made the all-state team) on Monday around 3:30. I thought it was pretty cool, especially being a freshman and my brothers never got all-state so I beat them on that too,” he said.

Knezovich defeated Lyman’s Kazen Siler in the championship round to make his way to the top podium.

“It feels pretty great, especially being a freshman and working all season just to get that one goal,” he said.

He has been wrestling since he was 4 years old when his dad got him out there to see how he liked it.

Advertisement

Over the course of the season, Knezovich worked night and day to perfect his craft.

“I started my weight management pretty early so I could keep it down. I stayed before and after practice, and I also worked on wrestling at home. I worked pretty hard all season,” he said.

In the future, Knezovich plans on moving up in weight and doing what no wrestler from Green River High School has done before.

“My main future goal is to hopefully be Green River’s first four-time state champ, but first, I got to focus on next year and becoming a two-time state champ.”