GRHS has first positive case of COVID-19

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — According to an email from Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent Craig Barringer, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported at Green River High School.

“We have had a student test positive for COVID-19 at Green River High School. Through contact tracing our school nurse and county health department have contacted all the families that may be of concern,” Barringer said.

Barringer continued saying, “Please remember to take precautions if your child is not feeling well such as staying home or checking with your local health provider.”

More information will be provided when it becomes available.