GRPD is seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — The Green River Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a male suspect pictured above. This individual may have been involved in a burglary of Wash ‘n’ Play laundromat located at 1315 Bridger Drive in Green River on April 29, 2020.

If you recognize the individual above or the vehicle pictured below, you are asked to contact Green River Detective Sgt. Rob Fischer at 307-872-6167, [email protected], or message the Green River Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

The GRPD reminds residents that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.