Have you completed you 2020 census, online or by phone?

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Tomorrow, April 1, is Census Day. The U.S. Census Bureau and the State of Wyoming will recognize the once-a-decade count and remind the public that they should respond now to the 2020 Census and count every person living in their home for most of the last year.

The entire process takes an average of 10 minutes to complete your census and those details help determine the future of Wyoming for the next 10 years.

Advertisement

The quickest way to ensure your census gets filled out is to do it online at my2020census.gov. You can complete the online form by using your Census ID. If you don’t have a Census ID you can still participate online by answering a couple extra questions to verify your address and identity.

You can also call 1-844-330-2020 and complete your census over the phone. However you could experience long delays using the national dial-in number.

You can also still complete the paper questionnaire, but due to the current operational pauses, those may take additional time to reach you.

Advertisement

The US Constitution mandates April 1 as official Census Day. While the Census Bureau remains in an operational census pause, the census is live now. Wyoming residents are completing their census online or by phone. More than 1/4 of state has already responded. .