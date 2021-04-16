Jury finds Jason Lee Fletcher guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 16, 2021) – Jason Lee Fletcher of Rock Springs was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Advertisement

The verdict was made after a five-day trial that began on Monday, April 12, and the jury had listened to several witnesses throughout the week.

Fletcher’s bond has expired after conviction and will sit in the Sweetwater County jailhouse until a sentencing is set at a later date.

Fletcher was first arrested in October 2020 in connection to the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman back on June 29. Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, was shot to death in her home.

Advertisement

When officers arrived to the scene, located in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs, Fletcher was straddled over his wife Lena Fletcher’s body while holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck.

Fletcher initially claimed that his wife either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking. A forensic pathologist later ruled Lena’s death a homicide.

According to the press release that released on October 23, the course of the months-long investigation, sheriff’s detectives ultimately uncovered several more pieces of forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to her husband’s claim that Lena’s fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fletcher was then charged with involuntary manslaughter, which is a felony in Wyoming that is punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years.