Kayla McDonald elected to Wyoming Economic Development Association Board

(October 19, 2020) — The Wyoming Economic Development Association (WEDA) announced the election of their Board of Directors on Friday, October 16. Kayla McDonald,

Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) was one of five members elected to serve a 3-year term to the board.

Others voted to the board include new members Phil Christopherson, CEO of Gillette’s Energy Economic Development, and Andrew Gramlich of the Lander Economic Development Association. Sharon Fain, CEcD of Wyoming Rocky Mountain Power, and John Marshall, President Upton Economic Development Board, and McDonald are continuing board members.

Since May of 2019, McDonald has been serving an unexpired term. “Kayla’s re-election to the WEDA Board of Directors is a testament to Kayla’s leadership and dedication to the economic development efforts in Sweetwater County and throughout the State of Wyoming,” stated Devon Brubaker, Chairman of the SEDC Advisory Board and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director. “Her service on this Board will bring immense value to our community through knowledge gain, connections, and networking. We look forward to supporting her continued involvement.”

According to a press release, McDonald has been involved in Economic Development in Wyoming for several years and was instrumental in the development and creation of the Sweetwater County’s economic development organization, which includes the partnership between Sweetwater County, the City of Rock Springs, and the City of Green River.

SEDC Advisory Board Secretary and Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoefed said, “Kayla’s re-election to the Wyoming Economic Development Association Board of Directors is a great connection for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. It is very important for our local communities to be involved at the State level! It is exciting that Sweetwater County, through Kayla, is providing leadership in the area of Economic Development throughout our State.”

WEDA is a statewide non-profit professional association representing nearly 200 economic development members and organizations, supporting members through lobbying efforts and educational tools. They also focus on providing leadership and support to foster economic development in Wyoming.

“I would like to thank the WEDA members for their support in electing me to the board. Wyoming’s economy has been impacted immensely with the effects of COVID-19 and Budget shortfalls, ” said McDonald. “I believe that working alongside members of the WEDA Board of Directors, Elected Officials, and the WEDA Membership, I will be able to help provide leadership and support to foster economic development in Wyoming. In these current times, it is more important than ever that we work together to help promote our state and grow our economy through diversification.”