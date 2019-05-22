Local Boys & Girls Club Receives Cash Donation From Fremont Motors

Rock Springs, WY (5/22/19) – The Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of Sweetwater County recently received a generous donation of $930 from Fremont Motors in Rock Springs. The car dealership donated a portion of their April sales to the local Boys & Girls Club.

Advertisement

“We are excited to be able to partner with Fremont Motors this year to raise funds for the club,” said BGC of Sweetwater County CEO, Lisa Stewart. “We cannot thank them enough for their generous donation that will continue to help us serve children in our community.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide programs to their members in the areas of sport and recreation, education, arts, health and wellness, career development, as well as character and leadership.

Advertisement

To learn more about programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County go to www.bgcsweetwater.com or contact CEO, Lisa Stewart at [email protected], (307) 382-2639.