Local Students Win Top Honors At State Writing Competition

Rock Springs, WY (5/21/19) – Students from Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2, and Holy Spirit Catholic School recently competed in the Sweetwater County Young Author contest.

Winners were recognized at an event on March 6. Students entries that took first place in the local contest were sent on to compete at the state level. The following students placed first at the state competition and will be recognized at the State Literacy Conference in September.

Brookelynn Phillips, Wet and Wild Summer, 3rd Grade Non-Fiction, Monroe Elementary, Green River.

Boston James, Third String, 4th Grade Fiction, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs

Nixie Guzman, Crazy Adventure, 5th Grade Non-Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Kyrah Schultz, Beautiful Chaos, 9th Grade Poetry, Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs

Kaitlynn Sharp, October 3rd, 12th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River

The following students placed as an honorable mention at the state level and received a certificate from the state.

Leighton Bailey, 1st Grade Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Miles Kreis, 2nd Grade Poetry, Monroe Elementary, Green River,

Boston James, 4th Grade Poetry, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs

Julie Bowen, 6th Grade Non-Fiction, Lincoln Middle School, Green River

Shane Meats, 7th Grade Fiction, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs

Landon Smith, 7th Grade Poetry, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs

Allison Brown, 9th Grade Poetry, Green River High School, Green River

Allison Brown, 9th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River