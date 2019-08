Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Fair may be in full swing, but that did not deter people from crowding onto South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs to check out the vendors selling produce, baked goods and crafts.

Food vendors were also on hand to help anyone in need of a take-home dinner option.

The Mainstreet Market returns next Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4-7 p.m.