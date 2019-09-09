Maintenance work to begin on I-80 interchange ramps in Rawlins

Rawlins, Wyoming — Exit and entrance ramps on Interstate 80 in Rawlins will close one at a time beginning next week for concrete maintenance work, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Each ramp is planned to close in a general sequence, beginning with the Exit 211 (Spruce Street) eastbound exit ramp on Monday, Sept. 9.

From there, crews will move to the Exit 211 eastbound entrance ramp and then continue to Exit 214 and Exit 215 before switching to the westbound side of I-80 and working in sequence on those ramps.

Only one ramp will close at a time, with most closures taking one day; some larger ramps may take two days.

Work will also take place in the driving lanes of I-80, resulting in temporary lane closures.

Crews will be grinding and texturing the concrete on the ramps, which will result in a smoother driving surface and provide more friction to give drivers better control in wet or icy conditions.

Drivers should expect frequent changes to traffic patterns on I-80 and should be prepared to use alternate interchanges. Detour signs will be in place.

Work on the ramps is expected to take about three weeks. All construction is weather permitting.