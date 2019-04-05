If you’re a wrestler, or you know one, don’t miss out on Mark Branch’s Cowboy Wrestling Camps at the University of Wyoming, proudly sponsored by Wyo4News.

Advertisement

8 DAY INTENSIVE CAMP

JUNE 8TH – 15TH

RESIDENT: $925 / COMMUTER: $475

The Cowboy Intensive Camp is designed for the serious wrestler ages 12 and up. This camp will incorporate technique and live competition as well as strength and conditioning. The camp will focus on skill instruction and strength / conditioning exercises the first week, while the second week will be devoted to technique and live wrestling. Intensive campers will lift in our state-of-the-art facility that houses an 8600 square feet training area and they will be instructed by UW strength and conditioning staff members. An All-Star team* will be derived from the first camp tournament and these selected individuals will form a team that will compete for a dual team title during the second week. Campers will also train side-by-side with the University of Wyoming wrestling team and will learn the skills and training it takes to be the best.

ALL-STAR INTENSIVE TEAM

Using the first camp tournament results, an Intensive All-Star team will be created to compete in Team Dual competition. This designation is an honor and we expect our intensive campers to train and prepare to earn a spot on the All-Stars Team.

4 DAY TECHNIQUE CAMP

JUNE 8TH – 12TH

RESIDENT: $400 / COMMUTER: $275

The Cowboy Technique Camp is designed for wrestlers of all ages and skill levels. Our focus is building a solid foundation of technique for each camper. The majority of the time in this camp will be focused on learning wrestling skills as well as applying them in a live wrestling setting. Our outstanding group of clinicians includes Mark Branch, Teyon Ware, Ethan Kyle, McCade Ford and Bryce Meredith as well as a chance to see NCAA Champions, All-Americans and Olympians. UW Athletes will be serving as mentors and camp counselors. There will be an ATC certified trainer at each session for medical care.

Advertisement... Story continues below

4 DAY TEAM CAMP

JUNE 12TH – 15TH

RESIDENT: $375 / COMMUTER: $250

BULK DISCOUNTS:

$15 DISCOUNT FOR 10-19 CAMPERS

$25 DISCOUNT FOR 20 OR MORE CAMPERS

The Cowboy Team Camp is designed for the high school wrestler and the serious wrestler preparing for High School (7th Grade and up). Your team will get top notch daily instruction from our nationally renowned staff. You will have the chance to work one on one with our clinicians to remedy problem areas your team may be facing. Coaches will have direct input to areas that will be addressed in the morning technique sessions. Two sessions of dual meet competition will help promote team unity and get your wrestlers valuable match experience. *Note-we prefer younger team campers to have adequate wrestling experience.

AGE REQUIREMENTS

TECHNIQUE CAMP: