Mary Margaret (Mann) Case (December 30, 1931 – March 18, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — Mary Margaret (Mann) Case, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Green River, Wyoming following a lengthy illness.

She was born on December 30, 1931 in Manila, Utah.

Mary was the oldest of three children born to George R and Melba (Twitchell) Mann in Manila, Utah. Mary attended school in Manila until the family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She met the love of her life, Sidney L. Case, while she was working at the local cab company in Rock Springs. They married on June 18, 1952, in Evanston, Wyoming and later solemnized the marriage at the Temple in Ogden, Utah.

Mary and her beloved Sid settled in Green River, Wyoming. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a primary counselor and teacher as well as a lifetime visiting teacher.

Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to cook and bake. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, yard work, gardening, camping, boating, being outdoors, and she was an avid reader. Mary really loved her westerns!

Mary is survived by one sister in law, Elsie Mann; three nephews, Larry Mann and wife Kelly, Robert Mann and wife Janice, Mel Meyer and wife Demi; two nieces, RaDall Borton and husband Vernon, Jennifer Mann; cousins, Kelly Hughes and husband Bryan, Allen West, Michael Hughes, and wife Allie, Jamie Cudney and husband Bobby, Stephanie Lemon and husband Jeremiah, Betty Lou Owens, Johnnie McCuddy and husband Doug, as well as many more cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband; one brother, Larry D. Mann; one sister, Phyllis Meyer; one brother-in-law, Willard Meyer, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family of Mary Case would like to acknowledge with a special thanks to Ted Gregory and wife Rebecca, Ed Hanson and wife Pat. Caregivers, Debbie, Jessica, Cowboy Cares Home Health, the staff of Hospice of Sweetwater County, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and church members who provided support and care for Mary over the years.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., March 28, 2020, at the Riverview Cemetery.

A viewing will be held thirty minutes prior to services.

