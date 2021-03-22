Masks still required for SCSD#1 students

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 21, 2021) — In a message sent out today by Sweetwater County School District #1, new state health orders that went into effect over spring break were clarified, noting that masks are still required inside school and while riding buses.

The message from Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton read:

“Dear Sweetwater #1 Staff and Parents,

New state health orders went into effect during spring break (March 16) and continue through Wednesday, March 31, 2021. So, we have roughly 8 school days with these orders and they may change again.

Things are looking up and continuing to improve! Some changes include:



Elimination for face mask use when outdoors in a school setting

Elimination of restriction on outdoor events

Similar to before, face coverings (masks) are still required at all times during indoor school events and while riding District transportation, with exceptions such as when engaged in school athletic activities or performances

Indoor school events of more than 500 spectators in attendance must be held at no more than 50% of venue capacity

Many District staff are fully vaccinated or are participating in the shot sequence.

Some districts have applied for a variance to the K-12 school health orders. If approved, this exception would no longer require wearing masks and following social distancing orders in schools. You may wonder about Sweetwater #1 applying for a variance to the K-12 school orders. Sweetwater #1 is not eligible to consider such a variance because Sweetwater County, as a whole County, does not fall into the green zone of COVID outbreak metrics for at least two weeks. Our County is orange and red as of March 17th. Click here to see a listing of all Wyoming districts, scroll to page 2.

When we learn the specific details of any new set of orders, if there are changes, we will continue to get updated school information to our families as soon as possible.

Together, staff, students, and families have persevered and remained open for 3/4 of the school year. Let’s continue this success and drive it home for the remainder of the year.

Thank you,

Kelly McGovern

Nicole Bolton”