Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 28, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.