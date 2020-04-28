Public meeting on SCSD #1 four-day school proposal tonight, Board meeting to follow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — There will be a public meeting tonight at 5 p.m. and Board of Trustee meeting at 6 p.m. tonight regarding Sweetwater County School District #1’s recent recommendation that beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, the District go to a four-day school week.

The window to provide feedback on the Alternative Schedule Task Force recommendation will remain open until 4:00 p.m. today. Public comments may be made at https://forms.gle/JL8EmrGWiRECyZq49.

The 5 p.m. public meeting will be held to discuss the Alternative Schedule recommendation of all in-town (Rock Springs) schools and Desert School in Wamsutter.

Here is a link http://www.sweetwater1.org/alternative_schedule_feed_back that has the presentation and data from the Public Survey, Staff Survey, and the Alternative Schedule Task Force recommendation to the Board of Trustees.

The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees will then meet in a Special Board Meeting at 6 p.m. to consider and possibly take action on the proposed four-day school week.

Both meetings are closed to public attendance due to COVID-19, but each meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube. Here is the YouTube link to view both meetings: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCweyLB5vDQqtAJwudV0lYgA.