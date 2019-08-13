Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 13, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.