Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 7, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.