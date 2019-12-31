Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 31, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 am. Patchy blowing snow between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.