Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 30 – Dec. 31, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-12-30 Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



