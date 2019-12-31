Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 30 – Dec. 31, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-12-30
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLECK, FRED SHANE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-30
Released: 2019-12-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT