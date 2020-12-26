Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 26, 2020

Advertisement





(December 26, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.