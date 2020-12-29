Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 29, 2020

Advertisement

(December 29, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 7 mph.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.