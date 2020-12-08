Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 8, 2020

(December 8, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.