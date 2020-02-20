Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 20, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -20. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.