Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 24, 2020, Monday

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Very windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.