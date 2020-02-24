Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 24, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Very windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 12.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.