Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 17, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow after 9 am. Temperature rising to near 25 by 11 am, then falling to around 19 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.