Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 25, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.