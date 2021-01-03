Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 3, 2021

Advertisement

(January 3, 2021)— Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.