Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 16, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.