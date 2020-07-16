Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming saw a dip in Wednesday’s report of new COVID-19 cases as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. Statewide, 24 new cases were registered according to the WDH website. Just one of those new reports came from Sweetwater County. More information here.

Yesterday during a live media briefing from the State Capitol, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expressed concern over Wyoming residents’ “casual” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here. Gordon also discussed last Monday’s announcement that the state would be cutting the state’s budget by more than $250 million, nearly 10% of the state’s general fund budget. More information here.

Beginning next Wednesday, July 22, all customers at Smith’s in Rock Springs and Green River. Smith’s will require that all customers were face masks. More information here.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies split their Wednesday conference doubleheader with Evanston last night. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street Market will be back in business tonight on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs. The Market will run from 4 – 7 p.m.

Obituaries:

