Smith’s, Kroger now requiring masks for customers beginning Wednesday, July 22

CINNCIANTI, OHIO (July 15, 2020) — According to a tweet by Kroger News, all customers in all locations will be required to wear a maks at Smith’s and Kroger stores starting Wednesday, July 22, along with their associates who continue to wear masks. Smith’s is a subsidiary of Kroger.

This will affect Smith’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River.

The decision was made after the increase of COVID-19 cases across the country.

This comes on the heels of Walmart and Sam’s Club also requiring their customers to wear masks, beginning Monday, July 20.

Read the tweet from Kroger News below:

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020