Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 27, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.