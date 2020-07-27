Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 27, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Showers likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.