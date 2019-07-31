Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 31, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.