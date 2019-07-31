Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Sweetwater County Fair continues today at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The 4H Swine Show will take place this morning beginning at 8:00 in the Indoor Arena. The Main Gates will open at 10:30 this morning with the carnival starting up at noon. Other fun events include the Diaper Derby at 11:30, the 4-H Dog Show at 5:00 p.m. and the Mudfest Concerts start at 6:00 p.m. featuring five rock bands including the headliner, Puddle of Mud. See the complete schedule of events for today’s Sweetwater County Fair and Wyoming’s Big Show at Wyo4News.com.

The Green River Knights lost a tough 2-1 decision to Gillette yesterday in their opening game of the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas. The loss drops the Knights into a must-win game today More information here.

University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball player Clara Tapia has been chosen by the Mountain West to be one of two student-athletes to represent the league in contention for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. An NCAA-record pool of 585 women were nominated for the award, and now Tapia is one of 149 left in consideration. More information here.

UW Program To Focus On Boosting State’s Tourism, Recreation. A University of Wyoming program that has helped find solutions to natural resource challenges is being retooled to work with Wyoming communities in an effort to boost the state’s tourism economy. More information here.

Office of Tourism Announces “That’s WY” Online Merchandising Deal. Today the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) announced a new partnership with the Cheyenne based company Nymbl, LLC, to offer online merchandising of it “That’s WY” branded products. More information here.

Yellowstone Announces Non-Commercial Guided Snowmobile Access Program Lottery. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, people may apply to the 2019-2020 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. More information here.

