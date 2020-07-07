Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 7, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.