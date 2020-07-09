Morning Sweetwater County Weather: July 9, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.