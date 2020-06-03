Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 3, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.